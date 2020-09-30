China Evergrande’s billionaire chairman Hui Ka-yan is taking steps to implement the group’s three-low (debt, leverage, cost) and one-high (turnover) development strategy. Photo: Xinhua
China Evergrande pre-empts US$19 billion cash crunch as investors drop repayment option in Shenzhen reorganisation plan
- Most investors who poured in 130 billion yuan into Hengda unit have agreed to drop a repayment option in much-delayed Shenzhen deal
- New terms should ease concerns about the group’s liquidity, according to CGS-CIMB analyst
