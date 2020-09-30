Lanes leading to the entrance of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom sit empty on March 24, 2020 during its second week of closure in response to the coronavirus pandemic in Orlando, Florida. Photo: Orlando Sentinel via AP
Disney to slash 28,000 jobs in US theme parks, cruise ships and retail stores in one of the biggest layoffs in the coronavirus era
- The move affects theme parks, cruise ships and retail businesses, including executives and salaried employees, although 67 per cent of those terminated are part-time workers
- Disney’s staff totalled 223,000 at the end of the last financial year, which ended in September 2019
