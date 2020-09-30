Pfizer has obtained exclusive commercialisation rights to CStone’s lung cancer drug candidate in mainland China. Photo: dpa
Chinese cancer drugs developer CStone’s shares surge on US$480 million deal with US pharma giant Pfizer
- Pfizer agrees to pay US$200 million for a 9.9 per cent stake in Shanghai-based CStone and gets rights to its lung cancer drug candidate in mainland China
- CStone shares open 40 per cent higher on news of the deal, but give up most of the gains after the initial euphoria ebbs
