Chinese cancer drugs developer CStone’s shares surge on US$480 million deal with US pharma giant Pfizer

  • Pfizer agrees to pay US$200 million for a 9.9 per cent stake in Shanghai-based CStone and gets rights to its lung cancer drug candidate in mainland China
  • CStone shares open 40 per cent higher on news of the deal, but give up most of the gains after the initial euphoria ebbs

Topic |   Cancer
Eric Ng
Updated: 4:30pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Pfizer has obtained exclusive commercialisation rights to CStone’s lung cancer drug candidate in mainland China. Photo: dpaPfizer has obtained exclusive commercialisation rights to CStone’s lung cancer drug candidate in mainland China. Photo: dpa
