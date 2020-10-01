Hutchison China MediTech has risen 70 per cent in London’s AIM Market in the past six months as it awaits green light for new cancer drugs.Hutchison China MediTech has risen 70 per cent in London’s AIM Market in the past six months as it awaits green light for new cancer drugs.
Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s biotech unit hopes for new cancer drug approvals, expands sales army in China amid stock rally in London

  • Hutchison China MediTech hopes to receive the green light to market surufatinib by year-end, savolitinib by mid-2021, CEO Hogg says
  • Stock has rallied 70 per cent in London over the past six months, outpacing benchmark index’s 8.5 per cent advance

Eric Ng
