Hutchison China MediTech has risen 70 per cent in London’s AIM Market in the past six months as it awaits green light for new cancer drugs.
Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s biotech unit hopes for new cancer drug approvals, expands sales army in China amid stock rally in London
- Hutchison China MediTech hopes to receive the green light to market surufatinib by year-end, savolitinib by mid-2021, CEO Hogg says
- Stock has rallied 70 per cent in London over the past six months, outpacing benchmark index’s 8.5 per cent advance
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
