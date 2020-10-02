Busy Haidilao hotpot business during China’s golden week holiday shows why restaurant operators are back in favour in stock markets
- Restaurant bookings expected to surge during the golden week holiday and Mid-Autumn Festival as Covid-19 restrictions are further relaxed
- Consumption rebound could give catering industry revenue a late push to match the level in 2019 before the year is out, analyst says
Bookings, especially for private dining rooms, at many restaurants were full or almost full for the eight days to October 8, according to local media reports. Some of Haidilao International’s hotpot outlets have been fully reserved, it said.
“Private room bookings were full at Haidilao’s Beijing Wangfujing branch, only a small number of seats in limited time slots are available in the common dining area,” a company official said in an email to the Post on September 29.
Catering receipts recovered 93 per cent in August to 362 billion yuan (US$53.1 billion), according to government data. Declines in those receipts have narrowed from year-ago levels since April, as economic recovery momentum helped shore up confidence in spending.
“Catering revenue is likely to record monthly positive growth within this year,” said Alfred Chen, consumer analyst at Guotai Junan Securities in Shenzhen. “The industry will benefit from gradual loosening of the virus control measures, which encourages people to leave their homes and eat out.”
“In the post Covid-19 era, concentration in the market will be elevated considerably,” said Chen of Guotai Junan. “It will be a decent opportunity for large-scale restaurant chains to occupy market shares.”
The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in mid-September allowed local tourist attractions to increase their admission capacity to 75 per cent of their usual capacities, up from the 50 per cent and 30 per cent previously allowed in phases.
Some gauges also indicated that domestic travel during the golden week holiday – the longest uninterrupted break since the viral outbreak – is about to surge. Air travel is expected to reach a record high, while an estimated 600 million tourist trips.
The gains build on from local government incentives in recent months, including coupons worth millions of yuan to boost local consumption.
“People’s willingness to go out and travel is very strong, which will support further recovery in the catering industry,” said Fu Yifu, a senior researcher at the Suning Institute of Finance. “When people travel, they have all meals outside, so the restaurant revenue will increase significantly.”