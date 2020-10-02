500 billion yuan of lost sales China’s economy rebounded 3.2 per cent in the June quarter, putting it on course for a full-year expansion. The historic slump around the Lunar New Year in February caused, when about eight in 10 restaurants reported no business in traditionally the most lucrative period of the year for restaurant operators, according to the China Cuisine Association.

“Catering revenue is likely to record monthly positive growth within this year,” said Alfred Chen, consumer analyst at Guotai Junan Securities in Shenzhen. “The industry will benefit from gradual loosening of the virus control measures, which encourages people to leave their homes and eat out.”

Haidilao Jiumaojiu International This has given listed restaurant chain operators a shot in the arm. Despite earlier wobbles,has risen 79 per cent this year to September 30, whilehas surged 176 per cent. An index tracking Chinese catering stocks rose 14 per cent over the same period, according to Wind Information.

“In the post Covid-19 era, concentration in the market will be elevated considerably,” said Chen of Guotai Junan. “It will be a decent opportunity for large-scale restaurant chains to occupy market shares.”

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism in mid-September allowed local tourist attractions to increase their admission capacity to 75 per cent of their usual capacities, up from the 50 per cent and 30 per cent previously allowed in phases.

Some gauges also indicated that domestic travel during the golden week holiday – the longest uninterrupted break since the viral outbreak – is about to surge. Air travel is expected to reach a record high, while an estimated 600 million tourist trips.

The gains build on from local government incentives in recent months, including coupons worth millions of yuan to boost local consumption.

“People’s willingness to go out and travel is very strong, which will support further recovery in the catering industry,” said Fu Yifu, a senior researcher at the Suning Institute of Finance. “When people travel, they have all meals outside, so the restaurant revenue will increase significantly.”