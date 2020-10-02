A man with a face mask walking past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo Friday, October 2, 2020. The stock index fell, reversing an earlier gain, after US President Donald Trump said via Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: AP
Trump’s Covid-19 infection roils global stock, oil and commodity markets, sending investors to gold and other safe haven assets
- US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus
- There could be a potential tumble in the US market tonight and the Hong Kong market on Monday, says Kevin Leung of Haitong Securities
Topic | Hang Seng Index
