Phillips has joined hands with Poly Auction for the upcoming art sale in Hong Kong, in December. Photo: HandoutPhillips has joined hands with Poly Auction for the upcoming art sale in Hong Kong, in December. Photo: Handout
Auction house Phillips expects Chinese buyers to drive art sales as market proves resilient to Covid-19 pandemic

  • Phillips is hopeful of setting a record for its upcoming fall contemporary art auction with Beijing-based partner Poly Auction
  • China, the world’s third-largest art market worth US$11.7 billion in 2019, will continue to fuel growth of auction sales despite travel restrictions

Georgina Lee
Updated: 5:51pm, 4 Oct, 2020

