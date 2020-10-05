Japan’s treasured bullet trains are ailing as international tourism has come to near standstill and domestic travellers have fallen by half. Photo: Shutterstock
Japan’s once-packed bullet trains are deserted even after railway operators cut prices by half to spur travel
- East JR and West JR, two of Japan’s largest operators by ticket sales, are forecasting their deepest losses since the network was privatised in 1987
- A national campaign aimed at spurring domestic travel has not provided the fillip hoped for Japan’s bullet trains
Topic | Japan
Japan’s treasured bullet trains are ailing as international tourism has come to near standstill and domestic travellers have fallen by half. Photo: Shutterstock