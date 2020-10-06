A duty free shop at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: ShutterstockA duty free shop at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
A duty free shop at Beijing Capital International Airport. Photo: Shutterstock
Alibaba joins forces with Switzerland’s Dufry to shake up China’s huge, fast-growing duty-free airport shopping market

  • The e-commerce giant and the Swiss duty-free retail juggernaut will set up a joint venture in China as Covid-19 boosts domestic travel spending
  • The move could give rise to a serious contender to challenge China Duty Free Group’s monopoly over the market, analysts say

Yujing Liu
Updated: 6:30pm, 6 Oct, 2020

