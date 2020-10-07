Chinese refining capacity has nearly tripled since the turn of the millennium as the country’s oil giants tried to keep pace with the rapid growth of diesel and petrol consumption.

Advertisement

There’s now more fuel production than the country needs, leading to exports of nearly 1 million barrels a day, close to the volumes shipped by South Korea and India, according to IHS Markit.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter By submitting, you consent to receiving marketing emails from SCMP. If you don't want these, tick here 6B1FDAD6-60B5-4903-B226-20E1F69526C6 A78CFAA3-4476-4D2E-9532-6964C7818426 8FC7119B-E3B6-4B07-830B-A4CC679CBD0E@1x 5D61FD51-E531-4B39-BEC8-FB22B6639328 SIGN UP SENDING By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

Domestic demand is likely to grow more slowly in the future as the country begins its long transition toward carbon neutrality. Even before Xi announced the 2060 target, China National Petroleum said it expected refined products demand to grow by just 0.9 per cent a year through 2025 and peak around then, compared to 5.6 per cent average annual growth from 2000 to 2019.

To be sure, China’s vehicle sales have increased for two months – the first market to rebound since the pandemic – and petrol- and diesel-guzzlers still make up the vast majority of that. Still, CNPC researchers said they expect electric vehicles and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and ethanol to displace increasing amounts of petroleum fuel.

The new mega-refineries under construction in places like Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Yantai will be geared toward turning crude oil directly into petrochemicals and plastics. That’s particularly bad news for plants in Taiwan and South Korea designed to cater to China’s petrochemical market, said Harry Liu, executive director for oil markets, midstream and downstream at IHS Markit.

While their plastics emphasis means the new plants will produce less transport fuel on a relative basis than older plants, the supply of petroleum products will have to be sold somewhere. In the future, Chinese refiners could export fuels as far afield as Australia, Europe or even the US, according to traders in the region.

Advertisement

Those exports will eat into market share of existing refineries, potentially causing smaller plants within China, as well as others from Japan to Australia, to close permanently.

“Refinery closures will come in several forms,” said Sushant Gupta, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie in Singapore. “It does not makes sense now to operate a stand-alone refinery or a stand-alone petrochemicals plant for that matter. Stand-alone assets will be first challenged in any lower margin environment.”