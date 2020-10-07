Breast cancer accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all female cancer incidences in China in 2018, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: View Portfolio
Genor Biopharma eyes top position among Chinese firms in breast cancer drugs category with affordable alternatives
- Shanghai-based Genor Biopharma plans to seek regulatory approval for coprelotamab to be used in China on late-stage breast cancer patients
- Genor shares debuted at HK$29.20 in Hong Kong on Wednesday, 21.7 per cent higher than its IPO price of HK$24
Topic | Health & Fitness
Breast cancer accounted for nearly 20 per cent of all female cancer incidences in China in 2018, according to the World Health Organization. Photo: View Portfolio