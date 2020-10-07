China Evergrande Group’s exhibition at a property fair in Beijing on December 4, 2009. Photo: ImagineChina
Hedge funds placed bets against China Evergrande, counting on its shares to plunge, just in time to get burned
- Hedge funds nearly doubled their short interest in Evergrande’s stock on September 29, a day before the developer’s shares rallied 19 per cent
- There are so few Evergrande shares readily available that traders would need about 12 days to cover their bearish bets
Topic | China property
