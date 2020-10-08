A customer using Alibaba's Alipay electronic payment service at the Breuninger store in Dusseldorf, Germany, on June 29, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Trump administration is considering curbs on payment apps by Ant Group and Tencent on ‘national security’ grounds
- Ant Group, an affiliate of this newspaper’s owner Alibaba Group Holding, said it’s “unaware of any such discussions within the administration”
- Tencent didn’t respond to request for comment
