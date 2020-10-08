LU.com is a wealth management platform operated by Lufax, which is seen here during an expo in Beijing, China in December 2015. Photo: ReutersLU.com is a wealth management platform operated by Lufax, which is seen here during an expo in Beijing, China in December 2015. Photo: Reuters
Ping An Insurance-backed wealth manager and P2P lender Lufax files for US stock offering

  • Lufax plans to seek a listing on the New York Stock Exchange amid fraying US-China relations
  • Company did not disclose the size of the offering in its regulatory filing but sources have put it at US$2 billion to US$3 billion

Chad Bray and Georgina Lee

Updated: 12:11pm, 8 Oct, 2020

LU.com is a wealth management platform operated by Lufax, which is seen here during an expo in Beijing, China in December 2015. Photo: Reuters
