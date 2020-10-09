Fu expected 30 to 50 companies to dominate various segments of China’s health care industry within 10 years. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s health care sector consolidation to produce global champions, says investor in newest Hong Kong IPO winner
- Greater transparency and competition will drive capital and talent towards companies with best track records, Singapore-based CBC Group founder says
- CBC-backed Everest Medicines jumps in Hong Kong stock market debut after its HK$3.3 billion initial public offering
Topic | Health & Fitness
Fu expected 30 to 50 companies to dominate various segments of China’s health care industry within 10 years. Photo: Shutterstock