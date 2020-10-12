Travellers checking in at China Eastern Airlines' self check-in kiosks at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
China Eastern gets a 31 billion yuan cash bailout from the state to keep it operating as Covid-19 pandemic grounds global airlines
- A subsidiary of state-owned China Life Insurance will inject 11 billion yuan into China Eastern Airline, while Shanghai Jiushi Group, another state company, will inject 10 billion yuan
- China Reform Holdings Corporation and China Tourism Group, both state-owned entities, will inject 5 billion yuan each
