Silka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUTSilka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUT
Silka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUT
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s mid-sized developers seek to create markets in unlikely niches to survive city’s worst economic slump on record

  • Far East Consortium Limited, the biggest operator of three-star hotels in Hong Kong, launched 4,500 safe deposit boxes at the basement of its Silka Far East Hotel in Tsuen Wan
  • Kowloon Development, a developer of tiny flats in Hong Kong, recently diversified into mass retailing

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:39am, 14 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Silka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUTSilka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUT
Silka Far East Hotel at Castle Peak Road in Tsuen Wan. PHOTO : HANDOUT
READ FULL ARTICLE