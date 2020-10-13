Hui Ka-yan, billionaire chairman of China Evergrande, attends the opening ceremony of the new home court of Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao of Chinese Football League in April 2020.
China Evergrande seeks US$1.1 billion from stock placement amid rush to trim US$123 billion of debt load
- Developer is offering 490 million shares at HK$16.50 to HK$17.20 each, or a discount of 11.1 per cent to 14.7 per cent to its last-traded price
- Proceeds should tide it through but may not be sufficient to pare down large amount of debt, says Kamet Capital
Topic | China property
