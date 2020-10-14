A woman uses her smartphone near a booth for the Chinese internet company Tencent at the Global Mobile internet Conference in Beijing on December 19, 2019. Photo: AP Photo
Tencent plans to exercise its option to lift its stake in Vivendi’s Universal Music, in a move to diversify from gaming and China
- Tencent, which led a consortium that bought 10 per cent of the world’s largest music company, has the option to raise their stake to as much as 20 per cent until January 15, 2021
- It isn’t clear if Tencent’s decision to proceed would be joined by its partners Hillhouse Capital and GIC of Singapore
Topic | Tencent
