A Haier appliance store in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on 15 March 2014. Photo: ImagineChina
Midea, Gree and Haier make up 80 per cent of the value of China’s top 10 appliance makers in industry that out sells the world
- The three largest manufacturers – Midea Group, Gree Electric Appliances and Haier Smart Home – make up 80 per cent of the combined value of the top 10
- Four of the 10 largest are based in southern China’s Greater Bay Area
