Airbus delivers the first A380 super jumbo to China Southern Airlines on 14 October 2011. Photo: AFP
China’s largest carrier is back buying aircraft as Southern Airlines sells bonds to fund its order of Airbus’ narrow-body jets
- China Southern Airlines is raising US$2.37 billion through convertible bonds to buy 11 planes and engines
- China Southern will buy nine A321neo and two A319neo planes from Airbus, using them to augment the 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded since 2019
Topic | China Southern Airlines
