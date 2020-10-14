Airbus delivers the first A380 super jumbo to China Southern Airlines on 14 October 2011. Photo: AFP Airbus delivers the first A380 super jumbo to China Southern Airlines on 14 October 2011. Photo: AFP
Airbus delivers the first A380 super jumbo to China Southern Airlines on 14 October 2011. Photo: AFP
China’s largest carrier is back buying aircraft as Southern Airlines sells bonds to fund its order of Airbus’ narrow-body jets

  • China Southern Airlines is raising US$2.37 billion through convertible bonds to buy 11 planes and engines
  • China Southern will buy nine A321neo and two A319neo planes from Airbus, using them to augment the 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft grounded since 2019

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Oct, 2020

