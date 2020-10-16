A Nio ES6 SUV on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition last month. Photo: Reuters
Chinese electric-car bellwether marque Nio narrows gap with Tesla, in sign domestic rivals are gaining ground on US giant
- New York-listed company delivered 3,226 of its ES6 SUVs in September, a year-on-year increase of 87 per cent
- Tesla sold 8,103 more units, but gap has narrowed over three-month period
Topic | Autos
