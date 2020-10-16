LVMH, the owner of Louis Vuitton, said it remains concerned about the economic outlook as the coronavirus spreads again in key markets including Europe. Photo: Xinhua
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s third-quarter sales boosted by demand for US$3,000-plus Christian Dior bags
- Wealthy Chinese consumers lead the demand for luxury goods given ongoing curbs on international travel
- LVMH’s selective retailing unit – which includes DFS duty-free outlets and Sephora cosmetics store networks – saw organic revenue slump 29 per cent
