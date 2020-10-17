Illustration by Perry Tse/SCMP Illustration by Perry Tse/SCMP
Do electric cars have the range to go the distance in China’s rural towns and villages as they battle for buyers’ hearts and wallets?

  • The average budget among car buyers in rural China was below 70,000 yuan this year, mostly clustered around 50,000 yuan, according to a May survey by China EV 100, an industry alliance of EV assemblers, battery makers and charging station operators
  • With that budget, they require a driving range of between 100 kilometres and up to 300 kilometres

Daniel Ren in Shanghai, Pearl Liu and Ji Siqi

Updated: 10:00am, 17 Oct, 2020

