The Macau Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) helps foreign investors set up businesses in the former Portuguese colony. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese coffee entrepreneur in Macau plans expansion to meet caffeine needs of the bay area
- Charles Shi, a Chinese businessman with overseas interests, recently set up a coffee factory in Macau, aided by a government scheme to lure foreign investment
- The 68-year-old now aims to expand capacity and eventually sell his Café Diliy brand to other cities in the bay area
Topic | Greater Bay Area
