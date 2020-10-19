Ant Group owns China’s largest mobile payment app, Alipay. Photo: Reuters Ant Group owns China’s largest mobile payment app, Alipay. Photo: Reuters
Fintech giant Ant Group wins approval from China’s securities regulator for jumbo IPO in Hong Kong

  • The CSRC approval clears the way for the Hong Kong stock exchange to consider the Ant listing at a hearing expected to take place today
  • CSRC approval shows Beijing’s commitment to Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre, according to analysts

Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Chad Bray and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:52am, 19 Oct, 2020

