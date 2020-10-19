Ant Group owns China’s largest mobile payment app, Alipay. Photo: Reuters
Fintech giant Ant Group wins approval from China’s securities regulator for jumbo IPO in Hong Kong
- The CSRC approval clears the way for the Hong Kong stock exchange to consider the Ant listing at a hearing expected to take place today
- CSRC approval shows Beijing’s commitment to Hong Kong’s role as an international financial centre, according to analysts
Topic | Ant Group
Ant Group owns China’s largest mobile payment app, Alipay. Photo: Reuters