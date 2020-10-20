Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong
Plant-based meat maker Impossible launches beef product in 200 grocery stores across Hong Kong and Singapore
- Impossible Beef represents company’s first foray into retail outside the United States
- Product to roll out at about 100 ParknShop stores in Hong Kong, similar number of FairPrice stores in Singapore
Topic | Food and agriculture
