Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong
Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Plant-based meat maker Impossible launches beef product in 200 grocery stores across Hong Kong and Singapore

  • Impossible Beef represents company’s first foray into retail outside the United States
  • Product to roll out at about 100 ParknShop stores in Hong Kong, similar number of FairPrice stores in Singapore

Topic |   Food and agriculture
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 8:54am, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong
Impossible Foods will welcome more plant-based meat players in the market, says Nick Halla, its senior vice-president International. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE