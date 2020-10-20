The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout
Evergrande’s electric car unit kicks off Star Market listing process, hires Haitong Securities for pre-listing tutoring
- Company’s stated plan to sell 1.556 billion shares on Star Market could see it raise around HK$36.4 billion (US$4.7 billion) based on Tuesday’s closing price
- The pre-listing tutoring procedure is mandatory for every listing applicant, which can take between three and 12 months
Topic | Electric cars
