The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout
The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout
Business /  Companies

Evergrande’s electric car unit kicks off Star Market listing process, hires Haitong Securities for pre-listing tutoring

  • Company’s stated plan to sell 1.556 billion shares on Star Market could see it raise around HK$36.4 billion (US$4.7 billion) based on Tuesday’s closing price
  • The pre-listing tutoring procedure is mandatory for every listing applicant, which can take between three and 12 months

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:37pm, 20 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout
The production line of China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group’s Nevs 93, its first electric car. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE