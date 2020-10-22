Li Ka-shing, one of the richest people in Hong Kong, was an early investor in Perfect Day. Photo: Felix Wong
Disney’s former boss Bob Iger joins board of food tech start-up Perfect Day backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing
- The former CEO joins the board of the animal-free dairy company which enjoyed an earlier investment by Hong Kong’s most feted business magnate
- Li’s Horizon Ventures led initial series C fundraising of US$140 million for the California-based start-up
