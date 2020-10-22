HSBC’s bronze lion outside its headquarter in Central before it was vandalised by anti-government protesters on New Year’s day. Photo: AP
HSBC’s iconic lions, Stephen and Stitt, to make public reappearance after first phase of restoration works since New Year vandalism
- Full restoration will need to wait until British experts can fly to the city to complete the task, bank says
- The lions have guarded the entrance of HSBC headquarters in Central since 1935 and have only been taken off public view for three times
