A DHL plane takes off from the Hong Kong International Airport. More than 600 Hong Kong-based companies with exports and imports by air were covered by the survey commissioned by the logistics company. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong firms importing and exporting goods by air ‘cautiously optimistic’ about year-end festive season, DHL survey finds
- Logistics company’s Air Trade index at highest level since the third quarter of 2019
- US-China trade frictions could still affect sentiment, Hong Kong Productivity Council executive says
