Tesla recalls 30,000 US-made Model S and X vehicles in China, as local challengers chip away at its market share
- Tesla will take back 30,000 Model X and Model S vehicles made between September 2013 and January 2018 to fix faulty suspensions
- The recall adds to the 3,000 units of the 2016 Model X pulled back to fix faulty steering
