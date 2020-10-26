Hong Kong businessman Sunny Yip Yuk-chik in front of his sewage treatment plant in Huaiji Guangfozhao Industrial Zone, in Zhaoqing. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong entrepreneur provides template for start-ups to think big and succeed in Greater Bay Area
- A start-up’s experience shows how the Greater Bay Area can help businesses overcome two hurdles in Hong Kong – high land and labour costs
- Local city governments are also helping start-ups with incentives such as cheap or free land to set up businesses
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Hong Kong businessman Sunny Yip Yuk-chik in front of his sewage treatment plant in Huaiji Guangfozhao Industrial Zone, in Zhaoqing. Photo: Handout