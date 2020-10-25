Victor Li Tzar-kuoi, Chairman and Group Co-Managing Director of CK Hutchison, during a media briefing in Central, Hong Kong in March 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Victor Li pushes Husky Energy into US$18 billion merger with rival Canadian oil producer to help end losses from oil slump
- Husky Energy to combine with rival oil and gas producer Cenovus to create Canada’s third-largest player to help save cost, end losses
- CK Hutchison will sell its 40.19 per cent stake in Husky for a 15.7 per cent interest in the merged entity, according to a joint announcement
Topic | Li Ka-shing
