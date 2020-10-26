Potential homebuyers lining up at showroom in Tsuen Wan for the sale of Pavilia Farm units on October 26, 2020. All 181 units were sold out a day earlier. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong homebuyers sustain buying spree at New World’s Tai Wai project, prompting rival developers to raise prices
- All 197 flats on offer at the Pavilia Farm project have found owners, property agents say, after 181 sold out on Sunday
- CK Asset and other developers have raised their selling prices for units to be put on the market in the coming days
Topic | Asia housing and property
Potential homebuyers lining up at showroom in Tsuen Wan for the sale of Pavilia Farm units on October 26, 2020. All 181 units were sold out a day earlier. Photo: K.Y. Cheng