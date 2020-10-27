The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg
Billionaire Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands mulls US$6 billion sale of US casinos to focus on Macau, Singapore markets
- Casino operator confirms early discussions about sale of Venetian Resort, the Palazzo and Sands Expo Convention Centre
- Sale will leave Adelson with assets in Macau and Singapore, which contributed 63 per cent and 22 per cent each to revenue in 2019
