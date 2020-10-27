The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg
The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

Billionaire Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands mulls US$6 billion sale of US casinos to focus on Macau, Singapore markets

  • Casino operator confirms early discussions about sale of Venetian Resort, the Palazzo and Sands Expo Convention Centre
  • Sale will leave Adelson with assets in Macau and Singapore, which contributed 63 per cent and 22 per cent each to revenue in 2019

Topic |   Macau
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:02am, 27 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg
The Venetian Macao resort and casino, a property operated by Sands China in the world’s biggest gambling hub. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE