A man working at the Tiexi factory at BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) in the Liaoning provincial capital of Shenyang in north-eastern China on February 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Parent of BMW’s Chinese partner defaults on a bond, as declining car sales pile on to the debt woes of China’s corporate borrowers

  • Huachen Automotive Group was not able to repay a 1 billion yuan (US$149.1 million) corporate bond with 5.3 per cent annual coupon
  • Huachen had 17.2 billion yuan in outstanding bonds as of October 23

Daniel Ren
Updated: 8:03pm, 27 Oct, 2020

