Axed Cathay Pacific staff may not stay unemployed for long as property agents, insurers snap them up, absorbing shock of Hong Kong’s biggest ever lay-off

  • Flight attendants are particularly sought after to fill property management positions, owing to their training in hospitality and their experience dealing with passengers, said company executives
  • Supermarkets and beauty chains are getting in on the action, with Perfect Shape specifically trying to attract former cabin crew to help fill 1,000 vacancies

Lam Ka-sing and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:30am, 28 Oct, 2020

