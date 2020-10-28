Cathay Pacific announced the biggest round of redundancies in Hong Kong’s corporate history last week. Photo: AFP
Axed Cathay Pacific staff may not stay unemployed for long as property agents, insurers snap them up, absorbing shock of Hong Kong’s biggest ever lay-off
- Flight attendants are particularly sought after to fill property management positions, owing to their training in hospitality and their experience dealing with passengers, said company executives
- Supermarkets and beauty chains are getting in on the action, with Perfect Shape specifically trying to attract former cabin crew to help fill 1,000 vacancies
