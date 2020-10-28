A technician works at a manufacturing facility of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters
Chinese vaccine developer CanSino targets ‘high disease burden’ nations for Covid-19 trials on health care concerns
- The company’s phase three trial of its Ad5-nCoV vaccine candidate is being tested on some 40,000 participants in Russia, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Mexico
- The last participant in the trial is expected to get the jab at the end of November, before the tests are wrapped up July 31 next year
Topic | Coronavirus China
A technician works at a manufacturing facility of Chinese vaccine maker CanSino Biologics in Tianjin, China. Photo: Reuters