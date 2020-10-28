The Beijing headquarters of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, a Chinese tutoring, test preparation and private school operator. Photo: Wikipedia
Chinese private school operator New Oriental seeks to raise up to US$1.54 billion in secondary Hong Kong listing
- New Oriental is selling 8.51 million shares in its offering, and has set a maximum price of HK$1,399 for the retail tranche of the deal
- The company plans to use the proceeds to investing in technologies to enhance students’ learning experience and for expansion and acquisitions
