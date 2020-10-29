DHL Express has invested €1 billion (US$1.17 billion) this year to improve its infrastructure, network and people. Photo: Shuttertock
Black Friday and Singles’ Day online shopping sprees will drive up global shipping volumes by 50 per cent as Covid-19 boosts e-commerce, says DHL
- International and Chinese express delivery companies can expect a 50 per cent jump in shipping volumes next month as the mega shopping events park a surge in online orders, the parcel delivery giant predicts
- With the increasing volumes coming as Covid-19 continues to spread, logistics providers face the challenge of keeping employees safe when dealing with the shipments
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
DHL Express has invested €1 billion (US$1.17 billion) this year to improve its infrastructure, network and people. Photo: Shuttertock