Pan Sutong-controlled Goldin Financial loses control over flagship tower as court rules in favour of creditors

  • High Court rules Goldin unit Smart Edge and Goldin Financial Global Centre are under the control of restructuring specialists Borrelli Walsh
  • Knight Frank, the agent appointed to market the 28-storey Goldin Financial Global Centre, estimates building’s value at around HK$12 billion

Pearl Liu
Updated: 6:08pm, 29 Oct, 2020

Billionaire Pan Sutong controls the distressed Hong Kong-listed developer Goldin Financial Holdings. Photo: SCMP
