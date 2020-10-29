Billionaire Pan Sutong controls the distressed Hong Kong-listed developer Goldin Financial Holdings. Photo: SCMP
Pan Sutong-controlled Goldin Financial loses control over flagship tower as court rules in favour of creditors
- High Court rules Goldin unit Smart Edge and Goldin Financial Global Centre are under the control of restructuring specialists Borrelli Walsh
- Knight Frank, the agent appointed to market the 28-storey Goldin Financial Global Centre, estimates building’s value at around HK$12 billion
Topic | Hong Kong property
Billionaire Pan Sutong controls the distressed Hong Kong-listed developer Goldin Financial Holdings. Photo: SCMP