An airport staff holding a specimen sample for Covid-19 tests as part of the Department of Health’s Enhanced Laboratory Surveillance Programme at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok on 22 July 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
exclusive | Prenetics buys Oxsed RaViD’s rapid coronavirus diagnostics technology to slash screening time to a fraction of current tests
- Oxsed RaViD throat and nose swabs reportedly deliver accurate test results within 15 to 30 minutes and are already in use at London’s Heathrow airport
- That test is much faster than current examinations used by Prenetics, which require travellers to wait up to eight hours, or even overnight, for results
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
