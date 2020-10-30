Potential buyers queue for China Evergrande Group’s Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun at the developer’s sales office in Wan Chai on 28 October 2019. Photo: May Tse
Creeping funding costs at above-market rates in the shadow banking world skew Evergrande's plan to pare back debt
- The developer has been shopping around for cash among small banks and private trusts at high rates to fund developments
- Evergrande also has had to quell concern about its cash flow
Topic | Dealing with debt
