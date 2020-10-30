Sunac China Holdings is preparing to spin off of its property management arm in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Mainland developer Sunac China’s property management arm seeks at least US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO, say sources
- Sunac Services, the property services arm of China’s fourth largest developer, is aiming to raise US$1 billion to fund new acquisition opportunities
- Shares of Shimao Services, one of the two property management companies to debut in Hong Kong on Friday, plunged nearly 23 per cent
Topic | IPO
Sunac China Holdings is preparing to spin off of its property management arm in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters