Business /  Companies

Mainland developer Sunac China’s property management arm seeks at least US$1 billion in Hong Kong IPO, say sources

  • Sunac Services, the property services arm of China’s fourth largest developer, is aiming to raise US$1 billion to fund new acquisition opportunities
  • Shares of Shimao Services, one of the two property management companies to debut in Hong Kong on Friday, plunged nearly 23 per cent

Topic |   IPO
Georgina LeePearl Liu
Georgina Lee and Pearl Liu

Updated: 6:57pm, 30 Oct, 2020

Sunac China Holdings is preparing to spin off of its property management arm in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
