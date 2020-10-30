A still of the 2018 drama 'Story of Yanxi Palace' that was popular on iQiyi. Dubbed the “Netflix of China,” Baidu’s iQiyi may qualify for secondary listing in Hong Kong if a proposed extension of listing reforms in the city goes ahead. Photo: iQiyi
Hong Kong rolls out welcome mat for US-listed tech stocks to raise capital via secondary listings, spurring exodus from US market
- The bourse plans to allow companies with corporate shareholders of so-called weighted voting rights (WVR) to raise funds, according to an announcement by the exchange
- The proposed reform would allow Tencent Music, iQiyi and other US-listed Chinese technology companies to qualify for secondary listings in Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
A still of the 2018 drama 'Story of Yanxi Palace' that was popular on iQiyi. Dubbed the “Netflix of China,” Baidu’s iQiyi may qualify for secondary listing in Hong Kong if a proposed extension of listing reforms in the city goes ahead. Photo: iQiyi