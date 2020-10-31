A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock
A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Companies

Dark web hackers offer to sell more than 10,000 login keys to Robinhood’s online stock-trading accounts

  • Access to more than 10,000 email login credentials allegedly tied to Robinhood accounts were up for sale this week, according to a Bloomberg review of dark web marketplaces
  • The number of Robinhood-related emails outnumber those for other brokerages by about 5-to-1, analysts say

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:13pm, 31 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock
A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE