A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock
Dark web hackers offer to sell more than 10,000 login keys to Robinhood’s online stock-trading accounts
- Access to more than 10,000 email login credentials allegedly tied to Robinhood accounts were up for sale this week, according to a Bloomberg review of dark web marketplaces
- The number of Robinhood-related emails outnumber those for other brokerages by about 5-to-1, analysts say
Topic | Cybersecurity
A person types on a laptop as a representation of a hacker committing a cybercrime. Stock photo: Shutterstock