Hong Kong homebuyers snap up CK Asset’s new launch in Sha Tin, giving K Wah’s two-year old Kai Tak project the snub
- CK Asset Holdings sold 84 out of 98 flats on offer at the El Futuro project in Sha Tin as of 4:30pm, with more than 800 buyers competing for each available unit
- At K Wah International’s two-year old project at the former Kai Tak airport site, the K. Summit complex found 39 buyers for the 211 flats on offer
Potential home buyers queueing at CK Asset Holdings’ sale office in Tsim Sha Tsui for the developer’s El Futuro project in Sha Tin on 31 October 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen