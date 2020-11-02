Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
With airlines facing a bleak winter and a full recovery seen only in 2024, more airlines are likely to collapse
- Bookings in November and December have declined 81 per cent and 78 per cent year on year respectively, data from airline consultancy CTAIRA shows
- Financial help from governments could limit the number of airline failures, says aviation analyst Brendan Sobie
Topic | Aviation
