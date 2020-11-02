Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Companies

With airlines facing a bleak winter and a full recovery seen only in 2024, more airlines are likely to collapse

  • Bookings in November and December have declined 81 per cent and 78 per cent year on year respectively, data from airline consultancy CTAIRA shows
  • Financial help from governments could limit the number of airline failures, says aviation analyst Brendan Sobie

Topic |   Aviation
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 10:00am, 2 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cathay Pacific aircraft are grounded at Hong Kong International Airport as demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE