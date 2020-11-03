GDS Holdings, also known as Global Data Solutions, is the latest US-listed Chinese company to raise funds in Hong Kong amid rising threats by the United States to decouple its economy from China. Photo: Felix Wong
GDS Holdings: Alibaba, Tencent cloud data centre host views Hong Kong as hub for Southeast Asia
- Shares of GDS Holdings, which raised US$1.6 billion from a secondary listing in Hong Kong, rose 2.6 per cent on its debut on Monday
- Secondary listing in Hong Kong ensures that ‘there will be a liquid market for our shares in the long term’, according to chief financial officer Daniel Newman
Topic | Stocks
